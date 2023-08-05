Home » Municipality of CDE will reinforce controls during the development of Black Friday 2023 to protect tourists
Municipality of CDE will reinforce controls during the development of Black Friday 2023 to protect tourists

Representatives of the Esteña commune participated in a meeting at the Chamber of Commerce and Services.

The Municipality of Ciudad del Este participates with various proposals to support the organizational structure of Black Friday 2023, a framework in which it was part of the meeting held at the Chamber of Commerce and Services. The community institution will also be providing services, and will place special emphasis on controls to prevent tourists from being scammed.

On the occasion, guidelines were established to advance in the organization through the dialogue table formed last July between municipal leaders and the business commercial area, together with the organization of Black Friday.

This second meeting focused on one of the main objectives of the event, which is to establish a safe operating system for customers and tourists. On behalf of the Municipality, representatives of the Office of Consumer and User Defense, International Relations, Tourism and History and Social Development were present. Also present were representatives of Mega Electrónicos, Jebai Center, Lago Shopping, ASHOTEL, Senatur, Cellshop, Tche Loco Electrónica and Madrid Center.

It was a new participatory day between the community representatives and the different sectors, together with the organizers of Black Friday that will take place from November 15 to 18, in which the strategies for a synchronized coordination of the great party of offers and purchases.

The Municipality is prepared for logistical support concerning the operation of identifying the businesses that will participate in the event, so that customers and visitors can go with easy access, in addition to the cooperation of the PMT in coordination of the management of Tourism for the ordering of traffic and the fluidity of pedestrian and automobile circulation.

The organizers have the expectation of having a large call for partners and companies that will join this year 2023, through the dynamic work team formed for this purpose, who are committed to innovating and improving various aspects, in order to provide greater comfort to the buyers, with the variety of products and the expected discounts of between 20 to 70%, the good host campaign, such as cultural and artistic spaces.

