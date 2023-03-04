Today in Piazza Dante the event ““, organized, in collaboration with the Department of Health , by Uisp and the Italian Society of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetology (SIEDP) on the occasion of the World Day Against Obesity.

The goal is to promote the adoption of a healthy lifestyle through knowledge of the effects of an active life and proper nutrition on the prevention of overweight, obesity and for a healthy future life expectancy. In Piazza Dante, amid moments dedicated to games, sports, nutrition and correct lifestyles, the councilors for education, Maura Striano, and for health, Vincenzo Santagada also took part.