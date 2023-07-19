Home » Municipality of Naples – New lanes at Central Station and at Molo Beverello for waiting taxis
Municipality of Naples – New lanes at Central Station and at Molo Beverello for waiting taxis

Municipality of Naples – New lanes at Central Station and at Molo Beverello for waiting taxis

Both in Piazza Garibaldi and at the Molo Beverello, the lanes have been created to allow queues of parked taxis waiting to load passengers.
After the patrols of the Local Police which carry out service in front of the Central Station and the Port, this is one of the further interventions decided by the municipal administration and the Prefect to assign taxi rides to waiting passengers according to the order of arrival.

