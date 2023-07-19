Hazelnuts are one of the healthiest snacks that exist: a concentrate of health to be enjoyed

Not only are they delicious but they are also good for you. What are we talking about? Some hazelnuts, a delicious and healthy snack.

Hazelnuts are delicious alone but also added to sweet and savory dishes, because they give an extra touch of crunchiness. Not only are they delicious but they are also packed with benefits.

Hazelnuts are rightfully one of the healthiest snacks out there. For this reason they can be eaten at breakfast, as a mid-morning or mid-afternoon snack, immediately giving you a good mood and lots of energy.

All the extraordinary benefits of hazelnuts

The hazelnuts they are very rich in essential nutrients to ensure the health of our body. Even just by consuming a small handful of these fruits a day, we will be able to benefit from their many properties that are often little known.

In fact, hazelnuts:

I am rich in healthy fats (monounsaturated fatty acids such as oleic acid), so they are good for the heart and help reduce the levels of bad cholesterol (LDL) in the blood contain high amounts of antioxidants, which protect against free radical damage and cellular aging. This is why they prevent numerous diseases such as heart disease and cancer an excellent source of vitamins (such as those in group B, thiamine and niacin) e mineralsespecially magnesium

Also it has been seen that help to lose weight, being low in calories. Containing fiber and healthy fats, they quickly fill you up, so they can be eaten as a healthy, guilt-free snack. Finally, they help kick-start the metabolism, helping burn calories. But that’s not all: hazelnuts, thanks to their oleic acid content, help improve brain health, especially memory and cognitive functions.

Furthermore, given the vitamin E content, they preserve brain cells from oxidative damage. As seen, then, they are rich in healthy fats which protect heart health. In this regard, a study has shown that consuming them regularly can reduce the risk of heart disease and improve blood cholesterol levels. In short, from today we will consume hazelnuts not only because they are delicious and versatile, but also because they are good for health. They are a concentrate of nutrients, vitamins and minerals that help not only to preserve the health of the heart and brain, but also to activate the metabolism and therefore help to naturally regain a healthy weight.