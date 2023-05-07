Home » Municipality of Naples – No gates to block traffic in the city during the Naples-Fiorentina match
Municipality of Naples – No gates to block traffic in the city during the Naples-Fiorentina match

Municipality of Naples – No gates to block traffic in the city during the Naples-Fiorentina match
The gates to block traffic in the city will not be repeated on the occasion of the Napoli – Fiorentina scheduled for Sunday 7 May at the Maradona Stadium. The decision emerged at the conclusion of the technical meeting held this morning.

The device in force in the Fuorigrotta quadrant will be the one generally envisaged for football matches at home with a particular attention to parking, which will be largely prohibited, as foreseen by an ordinance of the Municipality and with the recourse to removal with 20 tow trucks which will be operational for the whole day.

Furthermore, garrisons of the police forces are foreseen in some sensitive points of the city: Piazza Municipio, Piazza Trieste e Trento, Piazza Plebiscito, Piazza Dante and Lungomare. For the Local Police there will be 250 agents engaged in the various garrisons and in Fuorigrotta where they will start as early as 6.30 in the morning to then arrive at a strengthened service from 3 pm onwards. For cars taken from tow trucks it will be possible to proceed to the junction from 8 to 22 on Sunday at the Fuorigrotta Unit of the Local Police, in Via Diocleziano and, after 10 pm, directly in via S. Maria del Pianto.

