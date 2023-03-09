Home News Municipality of Naples – Reopening of the deadline for submitting applications relating to expressions of interest for the design and implementation of Universal Civil Service intervention programs to be presented in the context of the Universal Civil Service notice for the year 2023, section “Digital Civil Service”
Municipality of Naples – Reopening of the deadline for submitting applications relating to expressions of interest for the design and implementation of Universal Civil Service intervention programs to be presented in the context of the Universal Civil Service notice for the year 2023, section “Digital Civil Service”
Reopening of the deadline for submitting requests relating to expressions of interest for the design and implementation of Universal Civil Service intervention programs to be presented in the context of the Universal Civil Service notice for the year 2023 in the “Digital Civil Service” section.We inform you that with Order of the Head of the Youth and Equal Opportunities Service n. 15 of 08/03/2023, the deadlines for submitting applications for participation in the selection procedure of subjects interested in collaborating in the design and implementation of Universal Civil Service intervention programs have been extended, to be presented as part of the Civil Service notice Universe for the year 2023 section “Universal Civil Service – Digital. As a result of the extension of the deadlines, the applications for participation, to be sent in the manner and with the forms already indicated above, can be sent exclusively by PEC to the address [email protected], can be presented until 11.59 pm on 03/15/2023.

