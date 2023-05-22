Municipality of Naples – The Galiani Institute’s proposals for the Real Albergo dei Poveri in the Urban Planning Commission

13
The meeting was held in the Sala dei Baroni at the Maschio Angioino and allowed the students to illustrate their project proposal to the commissioners and the town planning councilor Laura Lieto
The initiative is part of the citizenship education process in order to promote the participation of young people in the social and political life of the area.
The initiative is part of the citizenship education process in order to promote the participation of young people in the social and political life of the area.
There are various proposals from the students: hosting university courses, craft activities, welfare services for the most needy, after-school and gymnasium for local kids, a gallery for emerging artists and a therapeutic garden for Alzheimer’s patients.