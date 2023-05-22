AS Rome – Salernitana 2:2, AS Rome drew with Salernitana and in the Italian league they are waiting to win six rounds

Candreva sent the team from Salerno in Rome into the lead in the 12th minute. Ibañez’s equalizer at the end of the first half was called off by the referee due to handball, but in the 47th minute for AS, El Shaarawy responded with a regular shot.

Moments later, the Senegalese Dia restored the lead to the guests. Salernitana’s top scorer scored his sixteenth league goal of the season. Only Napoli’s Osimhen (23) and Inter Milan’s Martínez (20) have scored more in Serie A.

The Romans, who face Sevilla in the Europa League final on May 31, were able to equalize for the second time as well. In the 83rd minute, substitute Matič decided on the distribution of points.