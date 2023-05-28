Home » Municipality of Naples – The Municipality of Naples adheres to the project “Scholas citizenship
Greetings from the most beautiful thing that Naples has: the Neapolitans” thus Pope Francis took leave of the Assessor for Education and Families, Maura Striano, who spoke in the Vatican at the meeting for the celebration of the tenth anniversary of the Pontifical Scholas Occurrentes to which the Municipality of Naples has chosen to join as a partner of the Project “Scholas Cittadinanza – Napoli Città Educativa” with a resolution approved by the Council.

During the meeting, the Holy Father spoke with the communities of Scholas born in the world and greeted with joy the news of the entry of the City of Naples among the partners of the initiative.

Scholas Occurrentes is an international organization of pontifical right present in a network of 190 countries to promote a culture of encounter among young people.

The key project of Scholas Occurrentes is “Scholas Cittadinanza”, created for the first time in Buenos Aires in 2001, since then involving over 15,000 students in more than 22 countries.
The overall goal of the program – explained thecouncilor Strianois to promote a culture of encounter among young people and encourage an education inspired by peaceful coexistence, civic values ​​and active civic participation. These principles can represent a useful measure to combat early school leaving, social, cultural and economic degradation, as well as to promote and support the value of active citizenship as an educational asset.
Among the actions envisaged by the project, a survey on the problems that young people themselves identify as relevant to their community and a research-action process aimed at presenting the results to the authorities and the educational community in order to find appropriate solutions together.

The target population of the project is made up of young students of first and second grade secondary schools in the City of Naples and, in particular, the participation of 300/400 young people is expected, identified by the managers of the participating schools located in different districts of the city, both public and private, religious and lay and with different orientations (artistic, technical, scientific or humanistic).

