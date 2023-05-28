Casale Comics&Games – Mondo Japan

This weekend, May 27/28, the demonstration took place Casale Comics&Games organized in three locations: al Palafiere, the Castle and the Municipal Theater of Casale Monferrato (AL).

Many artists took turns on the various stages, including: Cristina d’Avena, Anna Mazzamauro, Chef Hiro Giorgio Vanni, Emanuela Pacotto, Angelo Maggi… all acclaimed and applauded by the many spectators.

At the Castle the cosplays paraded and exhibited and took part in the traditional competition by MoguWorkthe spaces dedicated to the Avengers and Star Wars are very scenic.

Of great impact and cultural interest was the area dedicated to Japan in which the visitor was able to get to know some of the traditions and arts of the Rising Sun more closely. The Japanese master Shozo Koike revealed all the secrets of the total and taught to paint, Aurora Canepari, director of Chiossone in Genoa, gave the conference ‘Not only geisha: the figure of women in Japanese art’and other experts and enthusiasts have presented the art of origami, the tea ceremony, Aikido…all organized byYamato Association of Casale Monferrato. There were also numerous artists, manga designers who exhibited their works in the Artist Alley.

At the Palafiere there were many proposals that intrigued visitors: the commercial area, the stands with traditional food, the videogame stations and numerous cabinets with the most famous games of the 80s, the wrestling shows which attracted a lot audience and k-pop dance challenges following the rhythm proposed by songs of famous artists.

By Valeria Turino