Protests against the Netanyahu government’s justice reform. Police: “Zero tolerance”

Protests against the Netanyahu government’s justice reform. Police: “Zero tolerance”

In Israel protest again against the justice reform promoted by the government of Benjamin Netanyahuwhich has been mobilizing public opinion for months because it is considered serious authoritative twist of the executive. It seems that the partial retreat of Netanyahu, who in recent days had announced his intention renounce to one of the most controversial provisions of the reform, relating to the revocation of the “principle of reasonableness” which allows the Supreme Court Of reject in some cases the laws approved by Knesset. In the past few hours, despite the military operation of the army underway in Jenin, in the West Bank, the organizations that have called the protests have confirmed the planned actions: the Haifa seaport was blocked by protesters, who described their gesture as “one of the passages of dozens of acts of resistance which will stop the government of destruction and will not allow the passage of any dictatorial law”.

It is also provided for the blocking of access routes to Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv. Yesterday, July 2, the Police spokesman Ely Levy said: “Respect for the right to protest, but tzero tolerance towards road closures“. The agents are therefore ordered to forcibly prevent any obstruction to traffic; cars that hinder traffic will be towed and their owners fined, while the number massimo Of demonstrators was set at 5mila, with the obligation to stay in a pre-established area. In response, the demonstrators, who in the meantime have given themselves the name of “Forza Kaplan” – from the Tel-Aviv street where from well 26 weeks the demonstrations are repeated on Saturday evening – they issued a statement in which they reaffirmed that “it is the right of citizens protest everywhere against the dictatorship, and that is precisely what will happen. It will be one democratic protestnon-violent, to block the dictatorial intentions of the Israeli government”.

