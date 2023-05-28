Road accidents, seven dead in less than 24 hours: massacre of young people in Umbria

Seven people dead and one injured. This is the tragic outcome of a bloody day on the roads in the province of Perugia and in the Foggia area. The most serious accident occurred on the A1 Perugia-Bettolle motorway junction, in which three young people lost their lives in the night between Saturday and Sunday. The fourth victim died in a second accident in Gubbio.

The first three victims lost control of their car on the A1 motorway junction in Magione, in the Torricella area. The three boys were traveling together with a friend in a car that. at 4 in the morning, she overturned and ended up in a field on the side of the motorway junction of the motorway junction. The fourth young man, aboard the car, is hospitalized in serious condition. An incident that “moved and shocked” the Magione community, as Mayor Giacomo Chiodini wrote on Facebook. “The identity of the boys is not yet known, even if it seems to be excluded that they are local people. The dynamics of the facts are being reconstructed by the police forces. A heartfelt thanks to the carabinieri, the firefighters and to the health personnel involved”.

The other young man, on the other hand, lost his life at the first light of dawn on Sunday when he went off the road with his car around midnight while driving to Gubbio on the variant of state road 219 at the height of the San Marco junction. The driver was a 26-year-old local resident. Help is useless for him. The police are working to try to reconstruct the dynamics of what happened. At the moment there are no other cars involved.

The overall balance is aggravated by another very serious road accident between a car and two motorcycles which took place in the afternoon along state road 90, near Troia, in the Foggia area on Sunday afternoon. Three other people lost their lives, the three motorcyclists, overwhelmed by the car which, according to an initial reconstruction, would have invaded the roadway.