Municipality of Naples – Walk on the sea at the San Vincenzo pier

A magnificent walk by the sea
A “Walk on the sea at Molo San Vincenzo”, about 4 km long (2 km outward and 2 km back), which will cross part of the Gulf of Naples. An exciting walk in places that have made the history of our city and are just waiting to be rediscovered and become part of the Neapolitan jewels. Accompanying the participants on this evocative journey will be authorized tourist guides, who will retrace the long history of this iconic place and show Naples from a new perspective, totally different from the one we are used to. A shuttle will be available to participants to reach Molo San Vincenzo in complete comfort.
Tours will be held every Saturday. For more information and to book:
molosanvincenzo.grandenapoli.it