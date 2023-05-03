Home » Municipality of Naples – Walk on the sea at the San Vincenzo pier
Municipality of Naples – Walk on the sea at the San Vincenzo pier

Municipality of Naples – Walk on the sea at the San Vincenzo pier
The initiative aims to rediscover a symbolic area of ​​the Neapolitan waterfront, accessible again after so many years. Visitors will be able to retrace the steps and history of the place which for years has been one of the focal points of the city, explore the views and the beauties that the space designed by Domenico Fontana offers, such as the Lighthouse, known as the Lanterna del Molo. At the end of the pier there is also a statue of San Gennaro, defender of the city from Vesuvius and the sea. Molo San Vincenzo is part of the history of Naples. Headquarters of the Royal Navy of the Kingdom of the Two Sicilies, ships were launched and cannons were built there. Until the Second World War it was an important defensive outpost which housed the arsenal and a dry dock.

A magnificent walk by the sea

A “Walk on the sea at Molo San Vincenzo”, about 4 km long (2 km outward and 2 km back), which will cross part of the Gulf of Naples. An exciting walk in places that have made the history of our city and are just waiting to be rediscovered and become part of the Neapolitan jewels. Accompanying the participants on this evocative journey will be authorized tourist guides, who will retrace the long history of this iconic place and show Naples from a new perspective, totally different from the one we are used to. A shuttle will be available to participants to reach Molo San Vincenzo in complete comfort.

Tours will be held every Saturday. For more information and to book:
molosanvincenzo.grandenapoli.it

