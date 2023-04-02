City parks will be closed. Furthermore, the North Pier of Bagnoli will remain closed and access to the city’s public beaches will be prohibited.
Strong north-easterly winds, with gusts. Rough or locally very rough sea, especially along the exposed coasts, with possible storm surges.
ALERT level:
VERDE
Rules of conduct in the event of a weather alert for strong gusts of wind
– Do not park in areas close to scaffolding or trees. Secure the scaffolding by eliminating the sail effect of the canvas guards positioned for protection purposes.– Permanently secure or remove mobile elements from windows and balconiessuch as plants, roofing, temporary structures or any object that can be blown away by the wind
– Observe detail be careful when traveling, limiting them to what is strictly necessary
Specification of the “Areas of Interest”:
Zone 1: Piana Campana, Naples, Islands, Vesuvian Area;
zone 2: Alto Volturno and Matese;
zone 3: Sorrento-Amalfi Peninsula, Monti di Sarno and Monti Picentini;
zone 4: Upper Irpinia and Sannio;
zone 5: Tusciano and Alto Sele;
zone 6: Piana Sele and Alto Cilento;
zone 7: Tanagro;
Zone 8: Lower Cilento.