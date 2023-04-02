With the Beijing-Zhangjiakou High-speed Railway, Chongli Railway, Jin-Qin High-speed Railway, Beijing-Harbin High-speed Railway Jingcheng Section, Beijing-Xiong Intercity Railway, etc. completed and opened to traffic, the number of connected railways between Hebei and Beijing-Tianjin has reached 23. The skeleton is basically formed, and China‘s high-speed rail has realized a network layout from one to “four axes and eight radials”, building a high-quality transportation network for the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei.

With the advantages of high speed, high quality, safety and convenience, high-speed rail has become the first choice for people to travel. The rapid development of high-speed rail has driven the overall economic development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and achieved mutual benefit and win-win economic development. The Beijing-Tianjin Intercity Railway is China‘s first high-speed railway with a design speed of 350 kilometers per hour. It opened for operation on August 1, 2008. It not only shortens the distance between Beijing and Tianjin, but also promotes the economy of the two cities. Social development has provided technology accumulation and valuable experience for China‘s high-speed rail to lead the world. During the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, the Beijing-Tangzhou Intercity Railway, the Jingbin Intercity Railway, the first-phase project of the Intercity Railway Connection Line, and the Jinxing Intercity Railway will be completed and opened. Projects such as Xinxin high-speed railway and Jinwei high-speed railway have started construction, and will gradually form the Beijing-Tianjin axis, Jingxiong (stone) axis, Jingtang axis, and Jinxiong axis as the skeleton, connecting Taiyuan, Zhengzhou, Shangqiu, Jinan, Weifang, Qinhuangdao, and Shenyang , Hohhot and 8 directions of “four-axis, eight-radiation” road network layout.

The high-speed rail has realized the sharing of personnel resources in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region. The whole journey from Shijiazhuang to Beijing is 381 kilometers, and it only takes 1 hour and 20 minutes to take the high-speed rail. On weekends, bring the children and make an appointment with friends, and go to Tiananmen Square together to let the children watch the flag-raising ceremony and feel the prosperity of the motherland; take a walk in the Forbidden City , feel the magnificence of ancient architecture; even if you walk around in the hutongs of Beijing, you will also gain a different kind of scenery…or the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway that was out of the circle due to the “fire” of the Winter Olympics, or the Beijing-Chengdu high-speed railway that is fully open to traffic , Convenient and efficient morning railway traffic network, let people feel a real high-quality experience. The formation of a 1-hour traffic circle in the core area of ​​Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and a 1.5-hour traffic circle between adjacent cities has greatly facilitated the masses to travel, play, study, seek medical treatment, visit relatives and friends, explore delicious food, and improve consumption while improving consumption. The happiness, sense of gain and sense of security of the people in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region have been improved, and the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region has been accelerated.

The densely woven Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei high-speed rail network has accelerated the cycle of regional industrial chains and supply chains, promoted commodity logistics, and provided logistics channels for enterprises and the public to increase income and create efficiency. The high-speed rail bus and the “one-hour traffic circle” have promoted the prosperity and development of the tourism industry, provided transportation assistance for the development of the tourism economy along the line, and stimulated the emerging tourism industry. The high-speed rail helps the high-quality development of “Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei” and drives all walks of life to run.