Go back to the field A league and, after the emotions of the advances, now it’s up to all the others. It starts from Bologna-Udinese and continue in the afternoon with Spezia-Salernitana.

Nel lunch match Bologna asphalt Udinese. Posch, Moro and Barrow seal the final 3-0 and launch Thiago Motta and the rossoblù in eighth placejust 4 points from Juve. Al Dall’Ara is a challenge without history. In the 3rd minute the number 3 opens the match with a great right foot from over 35 metres: it is the fifth goal for Posch in championship. Ten minutes pass and, with a personal action, Moro doubles. Bologna’s rocket start surprises Udinese who take a while to recover. In the end of the first half, Zeegelaar and Beto tried to get the Bianconeri back on track, in vain. In the second half also comes the seal of Barrow to close the dispute. The rossoblù are confirmed as the surprise of the championship, for Udinese an unexpected stop above all for the proportions, after the good victory over Milan.

