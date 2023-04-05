PROTOCOL. National Police and Legal Medicine carried out the removal of the body.

Investigations into this new bloody fact began.

In the middle of a banana plantation, located on one side of the via Colorados del Búathe body of a man who had been riddled with Firearms.

The news was reported at approximately 05:00 today, Wednesday, April 5. At that time the residents heard shots and alerted ECU-911 to send to verify the emergency.

Minutes later, uniformed officers from the National Police arrived and verified that in the midst of a banana plantation was a lifeless man

Procedure

Agents of the Dinased, Criminalistics and legal medicine personnel mobilized up to kilometer 18 of the Colorados del Búa road to make the raising of the corpse.

In the place they fixed three 9 mm caliber ballistic evidencewhose evidence remained in chain of custody and will soon be submitted to expert opinions as part of the investigative process.

The causes of the murder are unknown. Until the closing of this edition, the man had not been identified and was admitted to the Santo Domingo Forensic Center as NN.

It is presumed that the perpetrators arrived aboard a vehicle to commit this violent death and then fled in an unknown direction. (JD)

EL DATO Es la tercera muerte violenta que se contabiliza en abril de 2023.