Judo: World Championships; for Lombardo is silver in the 73 kg – Sport

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 09 – The first world gold medal in history for Italian men’s judo vanishes. In fact, the 24-year-old Piedmontese Manuel Lombardo, engaged in the final of the 73 kg category in Doha, lost against the Swiss Nils Stump.



To penalize the blue was a too risky conduct of the match which, during the Golden Score, triggered the third penalty. All this because of the Var, which highlighted a dangerous move for the safety of Lombardo himself, who in an action against Stump found himself with his head as a pivot on the tatami, with possible damage to the cervical that the judo regulation wants avoid by sanctioning athletes who risk moves that are too dangerous. Thus the ‘moviola’ caused the defeat of the blue by assigning the gold to Stump.



Lombardo’s silver is Italy’s third Judo medal in these World Championships, after the bronzes of Assunta Scutto and Odette Giuffrida. (HANDLE).

