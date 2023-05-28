Museum of the Future returns to Mexico with a more plastic bet

Mexico City, .- After its successful opening last year, the Museum of the Future (MUFO) returns to the Mexican capital with a bet that is more plastic than technological, through which it seeks to redefine the concept of museum and involve more than 100,000 visitors what are you waiting for

«The last edition was very digital, pieces with a lot of technology. What we want to represent in this edition is a curatorship where technology is not the main thing, there is technology, but indeed the future is not only digital,” explained Mariano Montaño, project director, in an interview with EFE.

In its 2023 edition, MUFO, which opened its doors last Friday and runs through September, presents seven projects that come from Mexico, Spain, Italy, Germany and Iceland, eminently plastic and physical.

“It is a space where we want people to feel comfortable and come to experiment, to play with art, to co-create it and to understand what is happening in the field of art and culture that we do not see in traditional museums,” Montaño said. .

Through the projects of artists such as Shoplifter, Playtronica, Penique Productions, Massimiliano Moro, Interspecifics or Light Node Cult, the MUFO tries to redefine the way in which people traditionally relate to museums.

A NEW RELATIONSHIP

With that objective in mind, Montaño began the project last year, when they received 110,000 people in the four months that the museum was open, located in the Antiguo Hotel Reforma in Mexico City, once one of the most luxurious establishments in the region. .

This edition, in which, during the same period and place, they expect to reach up to 150,000 visitors, they go one step further in their idea of ​​breaking with the established canons.

“We are used to entering museums with our hands behind us, careful of those we touch, and here the idea is to feel relaxed, in a more accessible space,” he said.

This idea is palpable in pieces like the one by Penique Productions from Barcelona, ​​a large space surrounded by balloons and inflatable devices with which they seek to make people reflect on the human desire to always want more and that places are always full.

“It is a moment of reflection so that people can appreciate the gigantic space, understand what it has and reflect on that infinite race that we always have to look for more,” explained Montaño.

The one by the Mexican artistic collective Interspecifics, for its part, is a piece governed by bacteria that, through the energy they generate, shoot sounds and movements with lasers whose patterns are never repeated.

«The idea of ​​the MUFO is not so much the museum where you see things of the future, but how we want the museums of the future to be. A living space, where pieces are coming and going at all times, where the artists are creating and the public participates so that the experience is different”, the project director stressed.

MEAT FOR THE NETWORKS

With its striking and innovative proposals, which are cannon fodder to be published on Instagram or TikTok, MUFO was able to boast the past of great exposure and diffusion on social networks.

In different statements issued before its opening, they said that last year “they broke all social networks” or that they were “the most shared museum” in them, and announced that the visit is “an experience worth sharing on your social networks.” .

However, Montaño stressed that virality is not an end in itself.

“It is a consequence of how these people are making art, who work with different media and new technologies, and they attract a lot of attention, we are not used to seeing it,” he said. EFE

