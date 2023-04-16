Music: Barbara Kanam announces the release of the album “Transfiguration” next May

12
Radio Okapi/Jonathan Fouanani.” />
The Congolese singer Barbara Kanam announced, a few days ago, the release of her album entitled: “Transfiguration” next May.
Through this opus, she intends to bring her music lovers to transform themselves, by adopting good behavior in their living environments.
This 15-track opus will have several sounds, mainly rumba and a bit of gospel with the song “Uzima”.
See also Gather the majestic forces that work together to build the dream of a strong military in China-Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China