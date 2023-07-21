Home » Musk loses more than $20 billion after announcing possible Tesla price cuts
Musk loses more than $20 billion after announcing possible Tesla price cuts

by admin
This Friday, July 21, the death of the great American singer-songwriter Tony Bennett, considered one of the last great crooners of the mid-20th century and named, by his partner Frank Sinatra, as “the greatest popular singer in the world” has been confirmed. Bennett died in his native New York at age 96.

The information was confirmed by Sylvia Weiner, Bennett’s publicist.

This news comes exactly one year after he announced his professional retirement, that is, he remained active until he was 95 years old. His last public appearance was made in 2021 at Radio City Music Hall, New York, together with Lady Gaga, with whom he also recorded ‘Love for Sale’.

No details were shared about the exact cause of death or the moment, but it should be remembered that in 2016 it was learned, through his wife Susan Bennett, that the singer had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

His work was recognized throughout his life on several occasions. He was nominated 36 times for Grammy Awards and won 18. He was also recognized with the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001 and won two Emmy Awards.

Bennett was active in music for eight decades, for which he is world renowned. Mainly the simplicity and warm interpretations of him stand out.

Among his greatest hits is ‘I Left My Heart in San Francisco’ (1962).

