6th China Xinjiang International Ethnic Dance Festival kicks off

China Xinjiang International Ethnic Dance Festival Commences in Urumqi

July 21, 2023 (China Daily) – The 6th China Xinjiang International Ethnic Dance Festival officially commenced on the evening of July 20 in Urumqi. Co-sponsored by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the State Council Information Office, and the People’s Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the festival aims to promote cultural exchanges and mutual learning among artists from Asia, Europe, and Africa.

The theme of this year’s festival is “Dancing Dreams and the Beautiful Silk Road.” Over a thousand artists have gathered in Xinjiang to learn new dance skills and showcase their talents. At the opening ceremony, dancers from various ethnic groups performed together, presenting a captivating “opening show” to the audience.

Following the ceremony, the Song and Dance Troupe of Xinjiang Art Theater presented the large-scale original historical-themed dance drama “Zhang Qian” to the audience. This remarkable performance was met with great enthusiasm and received high praise from attendees.

The dance festival, which will run from July 20 to August 5, spans across 17 days and features a total of 28 outstanding domestic and international dramas and festivals. With a diverse array of performances including ballet, folk dance drama, and song and dance drama, this edition boasts the largest cast and performance scale in the festival’s history. Throughout the duration of the festival, attendees can also enjoy additional activities such as fashion shows, hip-hop performances, Xinjiang dance creation exchanges, and square dance performances.

The China Xinjiang International Ethnic Dance Festival serves as a platform for artists to promote cultural understanding and appreciation. By showcasing the beauty and diversity of ethnic dances, the festival not only provides entertainment but also fosters cultural dialogues and strengthens bonds between nations.

