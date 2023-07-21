without an agreement with the IMF, the informal currency closed with a new all-time high

The blue dollar closed in Córdoba at $535, four pesos more than Thursday’s close, reaching a new all-time high.

In the city of Buenos Aires, the blue dollar closed at $528.

The jump occurs in the midst of the uncertainty of the Government before an eventual agreement with the International Monetary Fund and in the midst of the presidential campaign that will include announcements by the Minister of Economy and candidate K, Sergio Massa.

The Central Bank sold US$ 87 million and closed the week with a negative balance

The Central Bank ended with sales for US$ 87 million, thus closing the third week of July with a negative balance of US$ 223 million.

During the day, the agricultural dollar made liquidations of around US$ 9 million.

This result occurs in a context where the settlement of operations linked to more than 50 chains of regional economies have a differential exchange rate of 300 pesos per dollar in force until next August 31.

Regarding the foreign exchange market, the retail dollar closed today at an average of $282.54, with an increase of 88 cents compared to the last record, and thus marked a weekly advance of $4.08, equivalent to a rise of 1.46%.

In the wholesale market, the US currency ended with an increase of 75 cents compared to the previous closing, at an average of $269.45, while in the week it showed an accumulated increase of $4.40 (+1.66%).

Thus, the dollar with the 30% surcharge -contemplated in the COUNTRY tax-, marked an average of $367.30 per unit, and with the 35% advance on account of the Income Tax on the purchase of foreign currency, to $466.19.

Meanwhile, the dollar destined for tourism abroad -and which has a rate of 45%- was located at $494.44, while for purchases over 300 dollars -and which has an additional tax of 25%-, it was located at $565.08.

Historical value of the blue dollar

The informal currency had marked an all-time high on Wednesday, July 19, after closing at $531 in Córdoba and $525 in Buenos Aires. But this you come up again and set a new record.

Price of the blue dollar today in Córdoba

In Córdoba, the blue dollar closed at $535 for sale and $526 for purchase.

blue dollar quote

BLUE DOLLAR IN CÓRDOBA: $535 BLUE DOLLAR IN BUENOS AIRES: $528 AVERAGE OFFICIAL DOLLAR $ 282.54 STOCK DOLLAR $ 497.26 COUNTED WITH LIQUID $ 532.26 CRYPTO DOLLAR $ 523 SOLIDARITY DOLLAR $ 464.47

What are financial dollars: CCL and MEP

Financial dollars are those that can be purchased through financial operations.

On the one hand, the dollar Cash with Liquidation (CCL), which is what is obtained by buying bonds in pesos and then selling that bond abroad, in exchange for dollars (an account in another country is needed).

While the MEP (or Stock Market) dollar is the one that is obtained with bonds in pesos, but in the country.

Currently, companies that need dollars must buy them on the Stock Market. For the treasury, it is “harmful tax planning.”

What is the blue dollar

The “informal” version of the currency is called the blue dollar. It can be obtained outside the market, in caves and money changers who work without the control of the Central Bank.

Its sale does not have a stock, as does the savings dollar, and it is generally considered a “thermometer” of the political and economic uncertainties that the country is experiencing.

As is known, the blue dollar tends to have a higher price in inland cities, such as Córdoba, than in the country’s capital.

Sources familiar with the blue dollar affirm that it is a small market, in which it is possible to influence with little money. Thus, in moments of tension, “friendly hands” are called upon to lower the price.

Another dollar trap

The increase from 35% to 45% of the payment on account of income and personal property taxes for operations with cards for consumption in dollars in travel and expenses abroad has been in force for several months now, in accordance with the provisions of the Federal Administration of Public Revenues (Afip) in general resolution 5232/2022 published this Thursday in the Official Gazette.

This situation generated a split between the “tourist” dollar (more expensive) and the “savings” dollar (which can be accessed monthly, with a limit of US$ 200).

