My 63 days of lockdown in Shanghai (Video)

My 63 days of lockdown in Shanghai (Video)

In Shanghai, China implemented one of the toughest lockdowns in the world against the spread of covid-19. From March to June 2022, its 22 million inhabitants were forced to stay indoors and undergo daily tests. Those who tested positive were placed in isolation in special structures managed by the state, and with them also the neighbors.

The correspondent from the city of the South China Morning Post, Thomas Yau, documented his 63-day lockdown, amidst food fights and difficulties in continuing to work.

