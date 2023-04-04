news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, APRIL 04 – The film presented today at the Cineporto di Bari tells a story of friendship and emancipation in a time and place still dominated “by a deeply rooted patriarchal culture”, such as Calabria in the 1940s. My place is here’ co-directed by Daniela Porto and Cristiano Bortone; the latter won a David di Donatello in 2008. The shooting of the film, as stated in a note from the Apulia Film Commission, is underway until mid-April between Gioia del Colle and Fasano and sees Ludovica Martino and Marco Leonardi as the main performers. Among others, the two directors and the general manager of the Apulia Film Commission, Antonio Parente, were present today.



“The first part of the film was made in Calabria. In Puglia – explains Bortone – however, we decided to make the majority of the interiors and buildings since the film is in costume and therefore having the need for recreated environments consistent with the era” .



“As a female author, I believe – reports Daniela Porto – that the theme of female emancipation which is historicized in the film (precisely in the years in which the story is set, women voted for the first time) is unfortunately not obsolete. Every day we read in the news of cases of femicide, abuse of women. I therefore believe that it is important that cinematographic works continue to question and stimulate the public on these issues”.



“With this new production, once again our territory – underlines Parente – has been involved in the filming of a story set in a different region, an added value for the entire Apulian film industry”.



The film is produced by Orisa Produzioni, with the contribution of the Apulia Film Fund of the Apulia Film Commission and the Puglia Region.



(ANSA).

