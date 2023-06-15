“My Transition from Software Developer to Cloud Engineer”

Read this article in English.

“I ask no favor for my sex. All I ask of our brethren is that they take their feet off our necks.”

This quote is often credited to former US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She had said those phrases during the Supreme Court hearing in a 1973 case, but actually quoted the words of Sarah Moore Grimkéa 19th-century American abolitionist and women’s rights activist.

Even if a lot has happened in our society for the better in terms of gender equality since then, we will millions of women around the world continue to be discriminated against in access to education, health care and in their everyday lives. The fact that there are differences in gender equality is shown e.g. B. also in the “Gender Pay Gap” or in the unequal distribution of men and women in certain professions or sectors.

The tech world is still a male-dominated industry. In order to counteract this and to encourage people read as women to actively choose careers and management positions in the technology industry, on March 16th the second Women in Tech Night at Seibert Media. Another goal of the event: create female role models and offer women from the technology industry a platform to share their experiences from everyday work.

Samia Rabah: Personal field report meets introduction to the DevOps world

Samia Rabah, DevOps and Cloud Consultant at Demicon, also reports on her own career path in her presentation at WiTN ’23. In it she describes how she developed from a software developer to a cloud engineer.

But in addition to her personal experience report, Samia also gives you an understanding of the basics of cloud technologies and explains what “DevOps” actually means. She also goes into different IaaC frameworks (Infrastructure as a Code) and how to choose the right one for you and your company.

So if you are very technically interested and enthusiastic about DevOps topics, this lecture is for you! You can watch Samia’s entire WiTN post in this video:

Save the Date: The WiTN goes into the 3rd round!

Did you like Samia’s lecture and would you like to learn more about the experiences and opportunities of people in the IT industry who read women? Then you should March 14, 2024 mark it in your calendar – and simply be there yourself at the 3rd Women in Tech Night!

