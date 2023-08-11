Iran announces creation of supersonic missile

The projectile opens a new chapter in the defense technologies of the Islamic Republic, as it is very difficult to intercept it when flying at supersonic speeds.

Military experts and technicians from Iran’s Defense Ministry have developed a technology to domestically design and manufacture a sophisticated cruise missile capable of traveling at high supersonic speeds, media reported.

The home-grown missile is from a new generation of Iranian cruise weapons and is currently in the testing stage, the Tehran-based Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

This next-generation weaponry is currently undergoing testing and, unlike previous versions, uses a ramjet jet engine that allows it to reach high speeds and makes it difficult to intercept. This projectile “will open a new chapter in Iran’s defense technologies,” the outlet highlights.

These supersonic combustion engines, also known as ‘scramjet’, lack compressors and turbines. They use the high speed of the missile to compress the incoming air before combustion, thus allowing sustained flight at hypersonic speeds, Mach 5 or higher. Since the system uses air for combustion, you don’t have to carry the additional weight of an oxidizer on board. These key attributes allow it to be a long-range, tactical-sized hypersonic weapon.

Despite the opposition and sanctions from the United States and Europe, Tehran will continue to develop its missile program, which they describe as “defensive.” Iran, which has one of the largest missile programs in the Middle East, claims its weapons are capable of hitting Israel as well as US bases in the region.

Concerns about Iran’s ballistic missiles contributed to then-US President Donald Trump’s decision in 2018 to withdraw from Tehran’s 2015 nuclear pact with six major powers to halt its uranium enrichment program, and return to impose sanctions on Tehran.