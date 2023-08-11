The current champion of Portugal “Benfica”, whose colors were defended by the forward of the Ukrainian national team Roman Yaremchuk, announced the signing of a five-year contract with the 22-year-old goalkeeper of “Shakhtar” and our national team Anatoly Trubin.

According to unofficial information, the amount of the transfer of the best UPL goalkeeper of the last two seasons amounted to a record 10 million euros for Ukrainian goalkeepers (another 1 million is provided in the form of bonuses, the miners will also receive 40 percent of the amount in case of further sale of the player). We will remind that in 2018, the purchase of Andriy Lunin from Zora cost Real Madrid 8.5 million euros.

By the way, in Trubin’s contract, the amount of severance payments is specified – 100 million euros.

“I devoted 16 years of my life to Shakhtar. Here I grew up as a football player and a person, — wrote Anatoly Trubin at Instagram. — It is a great value for me to have the opportunity not only to be in the structure of such a big club, but also to participate in its victories.

A big thank you to every coach from Shakhtar’s academy until today. You taught me everything I can and know. It is a great honor to share the dressing room with the outstanding players of the club. You have always been an example for me. It is a great pride to have the support of the best and most loyal fans of Shakhtar. You will always remain in my heart. But now it’s time to move on. I don’t say goodbye, I say “Goodbye”.

As you know, Trubin spent his career in Shakhtar (94 missed goals in 94 matches), becoming a three-time champion of Ukraine with the team, as well as winning the Cup and Super Cup of the country once.

We will remind that “Benfica”, which defeated “Porto” (2:0) in the match for the Portuguese Super Cup the day before, is called a “cursed” club. This story goes back to 1962, when the Hungarian coach Béla Guttmann, who was refused a salary increase by the management after winning the European Cup final, left the club in protest and declared that without him Benfica would not be able to win at least one club title in the next century European tournament Since then, Lisbon lost five finals of the European Champions Cup (now the Champions League) and three finals of the UEFA Cup (now the Europa League). Although in the domestic arena, the “Eagles” have won as many as 56 trophies since 1962.

Earlier, “FACTS” reported that the forward of the Ukrainian national team Artem Dovbyk became a football player of the Spanish “Girona”.

Photo of FC “Benfica”

217

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

