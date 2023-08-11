Home » Follow-up recommendation for the weekend the dresser
by admin
From the Instagram of _foodstories_

Who to follow: _foodstories_
Well, not wise, they have a million followers and it is very likely that I will give some of those million, but just in case there is someone here who doesn’t know: here is a page whose presence in the feed will help lower cortisol levels. I even breathe better when I’m in front of their column. On difficult days, I proactively go in there and the response is physical and immediate. True, Western medicine does not yet officially recognize this method, but it is only a matter of time.
for general knowledge: The women behind the page are Nora, who studied fashion design and works as a food stylist and Laura, a photographer. Instagram accompanies their blog, where you can, among other things, find gluten-free and vegetarian recipes. Apart from food, you can also get inspiration from them for table settings and trips, and for those who want to deepen the relationship – they also have a book.

You don’t have a right to the cards you believe you should have been dealt with. You have an obligation to play the hell out of the ones you’re holding and my dear one, you and I have been granted a mighty generous one
(Tiny Beautiful Things, Cheryl Strayed)

