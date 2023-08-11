Home » Greece pays tribute to Gigi Datome at OAKA
Sports

by admin
Nice gesture by the Greek federation, which in the pre-match of Italy-Greece in OAKA paid homage to the blue captain Gigi Datome, in his last career appearance in the historic Athenian sports hall

