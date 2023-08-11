Greece pays tribute to Gigi Datome at OAKA

0
Nice gesture by the Greek federation, which in the pre-match of Italy-Greece in OAKA paid homage to the blue captain Gigi Datome, in his last career appearance in the historic Athenian sports hall
Last dance for him @GigiDatome and in the Aegean Acropolis tournament…. OAKA gave the warmest applause to the captain of the Italian National Team 👏👏👏@Italbasket @FIBAWC #FIBAWC #PantaDipla #WinForHellas #GreeceBasketball 🏀🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/5vFWhL8K1A
— Hellenic Basketball (@HellenicBF) August 10, 2023
