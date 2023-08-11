Lotto, SuperEnalotto and 10eLotto evening draws on Thursday 10 August 2023

Below are the winning numbers of all the Lotto wheels, both frequent and late, and today’s Symbolotto, Thursday 10 August:

BARI 03 81 23 06 17

CAGLIARI 46 34 49 76 17

FIRENZE 10 34 54 73 13

GENOVA 84 82 14 45 67

MILANO 51 68 44 70 33

NAPOLI 31 34 60 32 27

PALERMO 75 10 21 22 20

ROMA 65 66 27 30 71

TORINO 01 54 55 47 40

VENEZIA 30 49 37 71 11

NATIONAL 51 59 30 42 03

The 76 on Milan confirms itself as the leader of the late numbers with 126 absences. The top 5 is completed by the 25th against Genoa, absent from 116 rounds, the 77th against Palermo from 107, the 28th against Cagliari at 104 and the 12th against Rome at 99.

Among the numerical combinations, it is worth mentioning a set of ten on Palermo (20-21-22), another set of ten on Naples (31-32-34) and a double twin on Milan (33-44).

Below is the winning line-up of SuperEnalotto on Thursday 10 August: 86 21 9 49 53 43 Jolly 68 Superstar 62.

No “6” in the second SuperEnalotto draw of the week and the jackpot rises to €38.9 million.

Four “5” points achieved, with the lucky winners taking home €47,681.61 each. Also noteworthy are six “4 stars” at 31,544 euros each.

Extraction of 10 and evening Lotto: the winning numbers of tonight, Thursday 10 August 2023

10eLOTTO: 01 03 10 14 23 30 31 34 44 46 49 51 54 65 66 68 75 81 82 84

GOLD NUMBER: 3

DOUBLE GOLD: 3 81

SYMBOL: 8-PANTS 25-CHRISTMAS 40-PICTURE 45-SWALLOW 3-CAT

