Home » Lotto, SuperEnalotto and 10eLotto evening draws on Thursday 10 August 2023
World

Lotto, SuperEnalotto and 10eLotto evening draws on Thursday 10 August 2023

by admin
Lotto, SuperEnalotto and 10eLotto evening draws on Thursday 10 August 2023

Below are the winning numbers of all the Lotto wheels, both frequent and late, and today’s Symbolotto, Thursday 10 August:
BARI         03 81 23 06 17
CAGLIARI     46 34 49 76 17
FIRENZE      10 34 54 73 13
GENOVA       84 82 14 45 67
MILANO       51 68 44 70 33
NAPOLI       31 34 60 32 27
PALERMO      75 10 21 22 20
ROMA         65 66 27 30 71
TORINO       01 54 55 47 40
VENEZIA      30 49 37 71 11
NATIONAL 51 59 30 42 03

The 76 on Milan confirms itself as the leader of the late numbers with 126 absences. The top 5 is completed by the 25th against Genoa, absent from 116 rounds, the 77th against Palermo from 107, the 28th against Cagliari at 104 and the 12th against Rome at 99.

Among the numerical combinations, it is worth mentioning a set of ten on Palermo (20-21-22), another set of ten on Naples (31-32-34) and a double twin on Milan (33-44).

Below is the winning line-up of SuperEnalotto on Thursday 10 August: 86 21 9 49 53 43 Jolly 68 Superstar 62.

No “6” in the second SuperEnalotto draw of the week and the jackpot rises to €38.9 million.

Four “5” points achieved, with the lucky winners taking home €47,681.61 each. Also noteworthy are six “4 stars” at 31,544 euros each.

Extraction of 10 and evening Lotto: the winning numbers of tonight, Thursday 10 August 2023

10eLOTTO: 01 03 10 14 23 30 31 34 44 46 49 51 54 65 66 68 75 81 82 84
GOLD NUMBER: 3
DOUBLE GOLD: 3 81
SYMBOL: 8-PANTS 25-CHRISTMAS 40-PICTURE 45-SWALLOW 3-CAT

Discover all the news on the latest lottery draws

You may also like

Rocket took off from Russia with a probe...

Risk of mines, the army curbs Odessa’s desire...

Fire on the island of Maui in Hawaii...

Why Cubans Are Hesitant to Trust the Banking...

What do the red, blue and white colors...

“Prati, Cagliari presents a new offer” (PHOTO)

More fires in the Palermo area and there...

Outbound Tourism Rebounds as Japan, South Korea, Australia...

Vremenska prognoza petak 11 avgust 2023 | Vremenska...

Fake undertakers in Belgrade | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy