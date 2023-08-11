Bologna massacre and De Angelis case, the right to doubt is legitimate. Comment

Commemoration of the Bologna massacre. Photo Lapresse

Bologna massacre and the De Angelis case, Cicchitto’s comment

“The latest news is that there are sentences that can be torn to pieces like all those that have ridiculed the theorem on the state-mafia negotiation and another – that of Bologna– which cannot be touched because one becomes ipso facto Nazi-fascist or at least friends and accomplices of the NAR.

As on Ustica and Bologna let’s forget what many wrote – from Zamberletti to Guzzanti to Tricarico to Echaurren to the documented essays of prof. Salvatore Sechi and the appeal signed by many far-left characters “what if they were innocent?” we reaffirm the right to doubt confirmed by the fact that in our opinion between the years 69 74 marked by a terrible strategy of tension implemented by the CIA by the Nazi confidential affairs office Freda and Ventura, by the prefect of Milan and by the questore Guida, who wanted to destabilize in order to restabilize and the 1980s when the situation was stabilized by the victory of the preamble in the DC and of Craxi in the Psi from their dialectical but strong encounter.

Instead the picture of the Mediterranean was completely in turmoil from Gaddafi to Malta to the Palestinians we need to go and re-read what Parisi said. With which we do not pretend to tell a revealed truth but to reaffirm our right to doubt towards everyone, even towards those who want to crush the current government on the massacres, a government with respect to which we feel we are in opposition but for other reasons”.

*President of ReL Reformism and Freedom

