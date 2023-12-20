Mysterious disappearance in Kennedy, a woman and her son were lost

Uncertainty has taken over a family in the South of the Bogotá Savannah. It is the story of Jonier Barco, who told Caracol Televisión’s ‘Ojo de la Noche’, who is looking for his wife Aida Gutiérrez and his little son, just 4 years old, Santiago Barco.

According to him, everything happened after he left them playing in the local park. Upon returning from work, the man went to the same place to pick them up, but was surprised that they were not there.

The fact that his family was not in the park worried him, so he went home to see if they were home, but they were not. According to what was told to Caracol news, his family did not return to the house where his wife’s parents were also present.

“My in-laws are also there (in the house). They don’t know anything either. The bicycle too, (…). The boy has black pants, he has a gray jacket. My wife has a blue jacket, like navy blue, and a black sweatshirt. “That’s how they are,” Barco told the media.

