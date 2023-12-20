Aaron Rodgers (New York Jets) will not play again this season in the NFL

Aaron Rodgers’ race against time to return to the NFL field this season ended Tuesday. The New York Jets quarterback announced he would not play again this year. Rodgers left the Green Bay Packers during the offseason, after 18 years of excellent and loyal service (a Super Bowl and four MVP titles). At 40, he took one last gamble, joining the Jets.

But this challenge had been broken from the start. In the first game of the season, after only a few game actions, Aaron Rodgers suffered a serious injury to his Achilles tendon and his New York year immediately ended. At the end of November, however, the quarterback returned to training, causing astonishment and above all giving hope of a return to the field.

Aaron Rodgers admitted Tuesday during a television show that he was not 100%, but that he would have done everything to play at the end of the season. Except that the New York Jets, corrected on Sunday by the Miami Dolphins (30-0), are now eliminated from the race for the play-offs. There is therefore no question for Rodgers to take risks by playing a match without any stakes. However, he said he intends to play again next year.

