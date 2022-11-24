[Nanfang Daily]Guangdong issued the latest drug purchase guidelines and suspended the sale of cold and antipyretic drugs in high-risk areas

Nanfang Daily News (Reporter/Correspondent Chen Xiao/Guangdong Drug Administration) On the 23rd, the Guangdong Provincial Drug Administration optimized and formulated the “Guidelines for Guangdong Provincial Retail Drugstore Sentinel Monitoring Work Specifications (2022 Third Edition)” and “Guangdong Province Guidelines for Safeguarding Mass Drug Use in Epidemic Risk Areas (Third Edition in 2022). The latest measures are clear. For the drugs in the “Catalogue of Drugs Requiring Real-Name Registration and Reporting During the Epidemic Period”, retail pharmacies in high- and low-risk areas have adopted differentiated prevention and control measures of suspending sales and registering reports respectively, and pharmacies in other areas sell “list” drugs without registration. Report.

The two “Guidelines” have adjusted the risk areas, and uniformly use the normative descriptions of high-risk areas and low-risk areas. Among them, retail pharmacies in high-risk areas should suspend the sale of “listed” drugs, and retail pharmacies in low-risk areas should complete the information registration and reporting of personnel who purchase “listed” drugs in a timely, comprehensive and accurate manner and guide those who purchase “listed” drugs to carry out nucleic acid testing. Testing, retail pharmacies outside high- and low-risk areas do not need registration reports for sales of “catalogue” drugs.

The two “guidelines” are clear. According to the risk areas and control plans delineated by the territorial prevention and control command office, retail pharmacies in the jurisdiction will be controlled at different levels, and retail pharmacies in high- and low-risk areas are required to suspend sales and register “catalogues” respectively. Different prevention and control measures for drugs. After the outbreak, local regulatory authorities should mark retail pharmacies in risky areas in a timely manner, and mark retail pharmacies in high- and low-risk areas on the “Guangdong Provincial Smart Drug Supervision Epidemic Prevention and Control Drugstore Sentinel Monitoring Platform” to ensure that the number of retail pharmacies in the end is clear, Responsibility is clear, making daily supervision work more scientific and precise.

In addition, local prevention and control headquarters should implement territorial responsibilities to ensure the normal operation of retail pharmacies in their jurisdictions, ensure that the normal drug needs of the masses are met, and not arbitrarily require retail pharmacies to suspend business or suspend the sale of “catalogue” drugs, so as to ensure that retail pharmacies have effective sentinel monitoring Play with precision.