Committee of Scientists to Investigate Suspicions about Aliens, NASA Director Announces

During his official visit to Buenos Aires, the director of NASA, Bill Nelson, revealed that a committee of scientists is currently working on a report that aims to address the numerous suspicions about aliens. Nelson, who has been heading the United States space agency since mid-2021, assured the public that the report will be ready in August, urging everyone to wait until then for the answers they seek.

Nelson’s statement came in response to questions from the press following accusations made by a former intelligence officer during a session of the US Congress. The officer accused the Pentagon of concealing extraterrestrial spacecraft and “non-human remains.” This revelation created a rare unity between Republicans and Democrats, with lawmakers from both parties calling for the government to end secrecy surrounding sightings of unidentified objects. Nelson’s visit to Buenos Aires provided him with the opportunity to address these concerns and alleviate fears surrounding the issue.

The former congressman, who also served as a US Army reservist during the Vietnam War, shared details about conversations he had with Argentine President Alberto Fernández during their meeting. Nelson mentioned that the president inquired about his experiences in space, as Nelson had been the second congressman in US history to fly on a NASA mission back in 1986. Furthermore, Nelson revealed that he has commissioned a committee of distinguished scientists to investigate the suspicions about aliens, and he hinted that they may utilize space sensors to gather information about the phenomenon.

The discussion about unidentified flying objects gained momentum amongst US lawmakers in 2020 when the Pentagon released classified videos showing encounters between pilots and UFOs in incidents that occurred between 2004 and 2015. While US intelligence stated that there was no evidence of extraterrestrial activity, they did not conclusively rule it out either. Earlier this year, reports of UFO sightings surged, with the Pentagon collecting 247 reports in 17 months, almost matching the number recorded in the preceding 17 years. By April, the figure had risen to 650.

Interestingly, this news has sparked political humor in Argentina, which is currently in the midst of an election year overshadowed by economic crisis and internal conflicts within the president’s Cabinet. President Fernández himself made a lighthearted remark about the possibility of Martians arriving in his speech, drawing mixed reactions particularly on social media.

Nelson’s visit to Buenos Aires served the purpose of formalizing Argentina’s participation in international efforts to return astronauts to the moon by 2025. Argentina has become the twenty-eighth country to sign the Artemis agreements, emphasizing peaceful exploration of the Milky Way.

With the committee of scientists diligently working on the report, people around the world eagerly await its findings, hoping that it will shed light on the mysteries surrounding aliens and unidentified objects. The August release of the report is eagerly anticipated, as it promises to provide a comprehensive examination of this intriguing subject.

