Involved in three murders remain in pretrial detention

CASE. –

Last week, National Police agents carried out an operation that led to the arrest of four suspects for the death of three people.

Luis Montesdeoca, head of the National Directorate for Crimes Against Life, Violent Deaths, Disappearances, Extortion and Kidnapping of the Chimborazo National Police (DINASED), mentioned that the four suspects in the death of three people are in pretrial detention and that investigations to determine the real causes of the event are still being carried out.

It should be noted that, based on the elements presented by the Prosecutor’s Office, a Magistrate of the Criminal Judicial Unit of the Riobamba canton ordered preventive detention for Miguel Ángel R. Ch., Carlos Hernán AA, Ángel Rai CP and Carlos Andrés CT, for their alleged participation in a triple murder.

The defendants would be involved in the death of three men between the ages of 25 and 35, found on July 13, 2023, with signs of violence and bullet wounds, on the Riobamba-Guaranda road. The alleged attackers were apprehended in flagrante delicto in an operation led by the Prosecutor’s Office, in coordination with the National Police, in some sectors of Riobamba.

In the hearing to classify flagrante delicto and formulation of charges, the Prosecutor presented the elements of conviction necessary for the criminal prosecution of the suspects, among these are: versions rendered by police officers, the minutes of the removal of the corpses, the reports of the medico-legal autopsies that determined a violent death due to haemorrhage caused by the shots. (25)