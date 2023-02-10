Nine students about to obtain their degrees will be interns in this Corporation.

The Nasa Kiwe Corporation participated in the tenth call of the Estado Joven Program, which was positively received by students in the last semesters of their studies.

This program allows students who are finishing their professional, technological or technical cycle to carry out their work practices in the public sector.

“Since past years, we have participated in the calls for the Youth State Program, which is led by the Ministry of Labor, in coordination with the Administrative Department of the Public Function and the Special Administrative Unit of the Public Employment Service, which allows us to have these young people in the entity to carry out their internships for five months”, said John Diego Parra Tobar, general director of the Nasa Kiwe Corporation.

For his part, the social communication practitioner, Juan Caicedo, commented that this is a great opportunity to access a work experience in that national Corporation that contributes to the development of Cauca and Huila. “In my case, I participated in the call advanced by the national government and I am fully willing to learn and apply what I have learned at the university.”

In this 2023 the entity will have nine students, three of civil engineering from the University of Cauca; three draftsmen from the Seine, two social communicators from Unicomfacauca and a Business Administrator from the Universidad del Valle.

The practitioners of Estado Joven are recognized as aid,

equivalent to a current legal monthly minimum wage (SMMLV) for five months.