National Assembly notified President Guillermo Lasso about the trial that continues against him – Diario La Hora

The Legal Secretary of the Presidency of the Republic, Juan Pablo Ortiz, assured that the president will go to the Assembly “to tell his truth.”

The General Secretariat of the National Assembly notified Guillermo Lasso, President of the Republic, with Resolution No.RL-2021-2023-162 with which he approved to continue the impeachment trial against the Head of State. The complete record of substantiation of the interpellation was attached to the notification.

The communication was sent to the president on May 11, 2023; two days after the 898 session where a majority of the opposition (UNES, PSC, dissidents of the Democratic Left, the Pachakutik movement and some independents) resolved based on a motion presented by Correista Viviana Veloz to continue in plenary session with the processing of the process.

In the circular that is already in the hands of President Lasso, the Assembly specifies that the trial is based on the constitutional infraction of embezzlement provided for in numeral 2 of article 129 of the Constitution and that (in the process) the diversion or distraction is evident of the funds generated annually by the “pools” of companies (Amazonas Tankers) with which the public company Flota Petrolera Ecuatoriana (Flopec) had a contractual relationship in the transportation of crude oil.

The Assembly accuses the president that together with Hernán Luque, former manager of the Public Companies Coordinating Company (Emco), they supposedly defined the continuation of the oil transport contracts in favor of third parties aware that they represented a loss for the State. (SC)

