National Center for the Performing Arts Taihu Stage Art Museum opens

The “Snowflake” of the Beijing Winter Olympics is permanently preserved in the Taihu Stage Art Museum of the National Center for the Performing Arts.Photo by our reporter Fang Fei

News from our newspaper (Reporter Gao Qian) The costumes are exquisite and eye-catching, and the manuscripts are ingenious. With inspiration and hands, the stage artists turned the stage into dream-making spaces that make people linger and forget to return. On the day of “5.18 International Museum Day”, the Taihu Stage Art Museum of the National Center for the Performing Arts was officially unveiled, opening a door for the audience to learn about the stories behind the theater.

National Center for the Performing Arts Taihu Stage Art Museum is the first comprehensive stage art theme museum in China. Relying on the artistic resources of the National Center for the Performing Arts, it integrates the functional advantages of Taihu Stage Art Center in the international stage art industry and stage performance art field, and deeply explores the stage Art performances, creative research and development of dance art, art popularization activities, international exchanges and cooperation, integrated storage of dance art and other related functions, strive to create a themed museum integrating collection, research, display, experience, education, and communication. Taihu Stage Art Museum makes full use of the existing professional space and facilities of the entire stage industry chain to set up stage art comprehensive exhibition area, creative space exhibition area, production workshop exhibition area, outdoor large-scale prop exhibition area, Taihu Theater, artist studio, stage art There are 8 major exhibition areas including the library and digital platform for stage art, and an online digital exhibition platform, where audiences can consult various relevant materials and closely observe the production process of costumes, props, and stage art sets.

At present, exhibitions such as “Between a Square Inch – Works of Famous Chinese and Foreign Stage Design Artists”, “Exhibition of Ancient Chinese Stage Models Collected by the National Center for the Performing Arts”, “The Story of a Snowflake – Beijing Winter Olympics Stage Design Exhibition” and other exhibitions are on display , which concentratedly displayed the works of famous Chinese and foreign stage designers, the outstanding works of contemporary young stage designers, and the iconic stage devices used in large-scale national celebrations. In the “Between a Square Inch” exhibition, there are a variety of costumes and props in the Peking opera “The Heart of the World” directed by Zhang Yimou and the classic opera “Turandot” directed by Chen Xinyi; in the exhibition “The Story of a Snowflake”, the “Snowflake” torch Precious collections and materials such as Taiwan design manuscripts and pigeon lamps remind people of the night that shocked the world at the beginning of 2022.

From the indoor exhibition to the outdoors, in the large-scale props exhibition area, a device is particularly attractive to stop. It is the original “Snowflake” main torch stand used in the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics. , it is still crystal clear and dazzling. “More than 90 pieces of small snowflakes representing each participating country or region are connected together, and weaved with Chinese knots and olive branches to form a big snowflake.” Wang Zhiou, who once served as the visual effects director of the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, shared it with everyone on the spot Inspired by the design of “Snowflake”.

As an art installation that authenticates the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, an international sports event, “Snowflake” represents the highest level of stage design and production in my country, and has extremely high artistic and cultural value.

Chen Mingjie, secretary of the party group and director of the Municipal Cultural Relics Bureau, summed up the significance of this museum with three key words: “The first feature is ‘new’. It is not only a new venue, but also represents a new theme, A new industry; the second key word is ‘expert’, the top artists and experts in the field of stage art gather here to ensure professionalism and quality; the third key word is ‘live’, with the development of Chinese stage art development, this living museum is still growing.”

“We will build the Taihu Stage Art Museum into a platform for academic research, industry exchange, and education popularization,” said Li Zhixiang, vice president of the National Center for the Performing Arts. Taihu Stage Art Museum integrates “theater + museum” across borders. In the future, it will make full use of the development advantages of the National Center for the Performing Arts’ “one theater and three sites” to develop exhibition space, enrich public welfare attributes and social education functions, and help Beijing create ” “City of Performing Arts” and “City of Museums”.

