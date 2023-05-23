From Spalletti and Gasperini to Allegri’s future: the point on the coaches for next season

With the championship approaching its conclusion, there are many clubs that are starting to evaluate the future of their benches. And everything, as is well known, will start from that of the Napoli champion of Italy.

“Everything has already been decided. We just have to communicate it”. Luciano Spalletti he is ready to say goodbye to Naples after two years and the conquest of the Scudetto. The coach from Certaldo has made his decision: on 4 June he will leave the Neapolitan team, thus starting a waltz of coaches which this year will involve quite a few Serie A clubs.

“I have spoken to owners and management, as far as I’m concerned I remain 100%,” he said yesterday Massimiliano Allegri. John Elkann’s decision will come only at the end of the season, but the other two years of his contract at around 17 million euros net overall tie him to Juventus despite results not up to par with the club’s history.

Who is sure to stay is Maurice Sarri: with the victory in Udine, Lazio are one step away from qualifying for the next Champions League, the maximum objective of a club that will also restart on the market from the indications of its coach.

Zhang and Marotta confirmed after qualifying for the Champions League final Simone Inzaghi at the helm of Inter again next year. High percentage also for Stefano Pioli, but qualification for the next Champions League is not obvious and without this goal everyone in Milan will be under observation. Even the coach.

To the titles of what the adventure of Gian Piero Gasperini at Atalanta. After seven seasons, the coach from Grugliasco considers his Bergamo cycle to be over and in a couple of weeks, once the season is over, the sums will be drawn.

Only after the cups Jose Mourinho e Vincenzo Italian they will clarify their future. Special One is an option in Paris after Galtier, while De Laurentiis likes the Lily coach who is seriously considering him for his Napoli, even if Fiorentina, with another year of contract, want to go ahead with him.

Thiago Motta e Ivan Juric they enjoy the trust of Bologna and Turin, but everything will depend on the offers that will arrive in the coming weeks. Andrea Sottil has already been officially confirmed for next season and the same fate should soon befall him Alessio Dionisi, Paolo Zanetti e Raphael Palladino.

Paulo Sousa wait for the confrontation with the property before dissolving reservations about its future but the sensations are positive. Lecce, Spezia and Hellas Verona will decide on the basis of the outcome of the race for salvation, while the two teams already promoted from Serie B will continue with whoever masterminded the promotion to Serie A. The renewal of Alberto Gilardino with Genoa is being defined, that of Fabio Grosso with Frosinone it should arrive at the next meeting with the club.

SERIE A, CONFIRMATION PERCENTAGES FOR SERIE A 2023/24

Napoli – Luciano Spalletti 1%

Juventus – Massimiliano Allegri 70%

Lazio – Maurizio Sarri 99%

Inter -Simone Inzaghi 99%

Milan Stefano Pioli 60%

Atalanta -Gian Piero Gasperini 20%

Roma – Jose Mourinho 40%

Monza – Raffaele Palladino 70%

Bologna – Thiago Motta 50%

Torino – Ivan Juric 50%

Fiorentina – Vincenzo Italian 50%

Udinese – Andrea Sottil 100%

Sassuolo – Alessio Dionisi 90%

Empoli – Paolo Zanetti 80%

Salernitana – Paulo Sousa 60%

Lecce – Marco Baroni 50%

Spice – Simple Leonardo 50%

Hellas Verona – Marco Zaffaroni 30%

Frosinone -Fabio Grosso 90%

Genoa – Alberto Gilardino 100%