“Strongest epidemic in the last 10 years”

Italy Hit by Surge in Flu and Respiratory Virus Cases

The ongoing flu and respiratory virus epidemic in Italy has reached critical levels, causing a surge in cases and putting immense pressure on the country’s healthcare system. According to Alessandro Rossi, president of the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care (SIMG), the situation is creating an emergency that is affecting not only emergency rooms but also family doctors and other healthcare professionals.

Rossi explained that the number of phone calls to general practitioners has doubled, with each doctor receiving an average of 100 calls daily. This has led to an increase in outpatient visits and the need for medical certifications. The flu epidemic has also resulted in a high incidence rate, reaching 17.2 cases per thousand assisted means, affecting over one million people in the days leading up to Christmas Eve.

The impact of the surge in cases has led to clogging of emergency-urgency areas, especially for the most fragile cases. Rossi emphasized that the lack of planning and healthcare personnel has contributed to the critical situation. He stressed the importance of strengthening family doctors, not only in terms of numbers but also by investing in staff, including nurses and administrative personnel dedicated to family medicine.

In response to the influx of patients to emergency rooms, Rossi suggested implementing a telephone triage system to reduce the number of white and green codes. This would involve strengthening the preliminary steps to ensure that patients receive the appropriate level of care without overwhelming emergency rooms.

The surge in flu and respiratory virus cases has prompted a call for increased support for family doctors and healthcare professionals to better handle the ongoing epidemic. Rossi highlighted the need for investment in primary care to alleviate the strain on the healthcare system and ensure that patients receive the necessary care and support during this challenging period.

