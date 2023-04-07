The Government of El Salvador reports this morning on the deployment that will be carried out to continue with the accompaniment of religious activities for Holy Week, with the work of all the institutions of the Government of El Salvador that are part of the National Civil Protection System, and a staff that totals 100 thousand elements distributed throughout the national territory.

The governor of San Salvador, Eduardo Godoy, explained that the Government remains focused on guaranteeing security during the current vacation period.

“For this we maintain the articulated work of all the institutions that comprise the system throughout our country at strategic points,” says the governor of San Salvador,” said Godoy.

By tradition, Good Friday increases the participation of parishioners in religious activities on a national scale, so the authorities will redouble efforts from all institutions, both in the reactive and preventive components of the Summer Plan 2023.

Therefore, the director of the Fire Department of El Salvador, Baltazar Solano, commented that government institutions are present in all religious activities.

“We are committed to prevention and mitigation, as a fire department we are in restaurant inspections and providing nationwide coverage in all religious events, yesterday we had 22 brush fires, two forest fires, five structural ones, two in garbage dumps and one by vehicle,” he said.

Also, the director of Civil Protection, Luis Amaya, mentions that this Good Friday the Procession of the Holy Burial is celebrated with great fervor in different parts of the national territory.

«In the processions of the Holy Burial we will undoubtedly have a considerable number of parishioners. The National Civil Protection System will have all the necessary resources to attend to eventualities that may occur during religious and tourist activities,” he said.

According to data from the authorities, as of yesterday, within the framework of the 2023 Summer Plan, 47 rescues were carried out, of these 21 were simple, 13 adults, 8 minors and 26 were deep rescues, 16 adults and 10 minors. .

Of the 21 simple rescues, yes they were in the Costa del Sol, one in the San Marcelino beach, two in the San Michel aquatic park, three in Sunzal beach, five in the Amapulapa recreational park, two in the Coatepeque lake and two in the Lake of ilopango.

Of the deep rescues, 17 were on Metalío Beach, Son Sonsonate, three on the Costa Azul, three on Barra de Santiago beach, one on Costa del Sol beach and one in the Esterón mouth.

