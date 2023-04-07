07/04/2023 – 11:35 Country

A man was arrested today in Virrey del Pino as one of the suspects allegedly involved in the theft of the car that was later used by the criminals who participated in the crime of the bus driver Daniel Barrientos, who was shot to death last Monday in that Buenos Aires town. of the party of La Matanza.

Police and judicial sources confirmed that the arrest took place in the last few hours and that this is the fourth suspect arrested in the framework of the case for the murder of the bus driver, two of them as co-perpetrators of the crime and the other two for the theft of the Fiat Siena, which is believed to have been used in the act and found burned the same Monday in La Matanza.

