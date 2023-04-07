A glaring collapse affected the ridge overlooking the sea on the beach Sanctuary of Santa Maria on the island of Tropea, in the province of Vibo Valentia. In the early hours of the morning of Friday 7 April 2023, in fact, a part of the promontory detached and ended up on the beach in front.





Collapse in Tropea, the images of the near tragedy

Firefighters immediately rushed to the spot to make the area safe. According to what is learned there are no people involved in the collapse, with the tragedy that was avoided also thanks to the time at which the collapse occurred.

The place, the Sanctuary of Santa Maria dell’Isola, is in fact one of the symbols of the Calabrian town which especially in the summer period is besieged by thousands of tourists.





According to what emerges, the subsidence occurred on the promontory that divides the Rotonda beach from that of Mare Grande and involved a ridge facing the sea.

The collapse and safety

Large boulders have detached from the ridge. The area has been made off limits by the firefighters who are carrying out checks together with the municipal police. On site also technicians of the coastal municipality.

Fortunately, according to the first findings, damage to the iconic church on the top of the small promontory would also have been excluded.



