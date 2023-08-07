National Government owes the Municipality of Quito 359 million dollars – Diario La Hora

The amount is the total of a debt for pending payments of the Quito Metro, VAT refund, among other items.

He Quito Municipality carry one my insisting that itthe National Government comply with the payment of $359 million, through the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The request originally arose in the weekly report of the mayor Pabel Muñoz, on July 10, 2023, when the Secretary of Security Carolina Andrade presented the demand for payment to the Ministry of Economy, with the purpose of allocating these funds to face the El Niño phenomenon.

The demand for payment this was reiterated August 2 during a meeting between the Mayor, the councilors, the Citizen Assembly of Quito, the productive unions and the universities, which they signed a document detailing the demands addressed to the National Government.

One of the outstanding points in the agreement was precisely the cancellation of outstanding debt. This situation has arisen as a result of delays in monthly transfers, which were not done on time by dthe Ministry of Economy from previous governments.

This, according to the Municipality, is presented several years; however, it was accentuated in a pandemic, especially between 2021 and 2022.

Despite the agreements to pay back debts that the Economy Ministers of the administration of the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, have signed with other municipalities, these agreements have not been fulfilledwhich has deepened the problem.

late assignments

LA HORA contacted the Municipality to clarify the origin of outstanding assignments. These are divided into different categories:

1 Government commitment for the Quito Metro: This is $150 million that Lasso promised to provide in 2021 to complete at least half of the total debt of the Quito Metro.

2 Pending values ​​by Territorial Equity Model from previous years: A total of $111.85 million. This value is an economic resource provided by the Central Government, through the Ministry of Economy and Finance, to be executed by the Decentralized Autonomous Governments at the provincial level.

3 Pending VAT refunds from previous years: A sum of $14.49 million. Although there are payment agreements for this debt, the Ministry has not complied with the terms.

4 Outstanding values ​​corresponding to January to March 2023: An amount of $82 million that has not yet been explained by the Cabildo.

The current municipal administration ensures that maintains constant communication with the Ministry of Economy and reiterates its readiness to find payment solutions that allow the realization of crucial and urgent projects for the benefit of the citizenry.

Other requirements of the Municipality

In addition to the request for late payments, the Municipality makes other demands on the administration of Guillermo Lasso:

Increase in police force: Given that, according to UN international standards, there should be 2.8 police officers for every 1,000 inhabitants, while in Quito there are 1.9 for every 5,000 inhabitants.

The presentation of the National Security Strategy and resource allocation: It is essential that a security plan be exposed in view of the increasing crime in the country. The annual budget for the Municipality is also required, a document that summarizes the projects and investments planned for The concern mainly arises when the Municipality of Quito has uncertainty regarding payments from previous years and assignments for the current year and for the next period.

reinforce immigration control and registration policies: With the aim of preventing the entry and activity of criminal groups in the city.

justice and fight impunity: An investigation and possible punishment of judges who have handed down rulings adverse to the public are demanded.

THE TIME has more than a month requesting the Ministry of Economy his version of the debt. Despite the insistence, there was no answer by this State portfolio until the closing of this edition. (EC)

municipal budget

Municipal Resources: $340.65 million Central Government Allocations: $354.33 million Total, from the 2023 proforma: $695.22 million

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

