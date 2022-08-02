National Health Commission: 46 new local confirmed cases and 327 local asymptomatic infections were added yesterday

From 0 to 24:00 on August 1, 31 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps reported 107 new confirmed cases. Among them, 61 were imported cases (30 in Guangdong, 8 in Shanghai, 8 in Fujian, 4 in Jiangsu, 3 in Beijing, 3 in Sichuan, 3 in Yunnan, 1 in Chongqing, and 1 in Shaanxi), including 8 asymptomatic cases. The infected were converted into confirmed cases (5 in Guangdong, 2 in Fujian, and 1 in Yunnan); 46 local cases (10 in Gansu, 9 in Guangxi, 9 in Sichuan, 7 in Inner Mongolia, 7 in Fujian, 2 in Henan, and 2 in Hainan) 1 case, and 1 case in the Corps), including 20 cases from asymptomatic infections to confirmed cases (8 cases in Gansu, 7 cases in Guangxi, 4 cases in Sichuan, and 1 case in Henan). No new deaths were reported. No new suspected cases were reported.

There were 191 newly cured and discharged cases that day, including 50 imported cases and 141 local cases (54 in Guangxi, 44 in Gansu, 22 in Guangdong, 4 in Shanghai, 4 in Hainan, 3 in Anhui, 3 in Sichuan, and 3 in Jiangxi). 2 cases, 2 cases in Henan, 2 cases in Chongqing, 1 case in Fujian), 10,425 close contacts were released from medical observation, and severe cases decreased by 2 compared with the previous day.

There are 541 confirmed cases imported from abroad (no severe cases), and no existing suspected cases. A total of 20,787 confirmed cases, 20,246 cured and discharged cases, and no deaths.

As of 24:00 on August 1, according to reports from 31 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, there were 1,594 confirmed cases (including 2 severe cases), 222,881 cured and discharged cases, and 5,226 deaths. , a total of 229,701 confirmed cases have been reported, and there are no existing suspected cases. A total of 4,671,492 close contacts have been traced, and 129,726 close contacts are still under medical observation.

31 provinces (autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the Central Government) and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps reported 391 new cases of asymptomatic infections, including 64 imported cases and 327 local cases (96 cases in Guangxi, 69 cases in Gansu, 67 cases in Henan, 47 cases in Shandong, and 47 cases in Xinjiang). 28 cases, 8 cases in Inner Mongolia, 4 cases in Tianjin, 3 cases in XPCC, 2 cases in Jiangxi, 2 cases in Sichuan, and 1 case in Guangdong).

There were 666 asymptomatic infections released from medical observation that day, including 58 imported cases and 608 local cases (277 cases in Gansu, 235 cases in Guangxi, 31 cases in Henan, 20 cases in Anhui, 18 cases in Shanghai, 9 cases in Guangdong, 7 cases in Tianjin, 5 cases in Jiangxi, 5 cases in Sichuan, and 1 case in Xinjiang); 28 confirmed cases (8 imported from abroad) on the same day; 6,572 asymptomatic infections still under medical observation (587 imported from abroad).

A total of 4,962,126 confirmed cases have been reported from Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan. Among them, there were 356,574 cases in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (67,853 discharged and 9,509 deaths), 791 in the Macau Special Administrative Region (734 discharged and 6 deaths), and 4,604,761 in Taiwan (13,742 discharged and 8,963 deaths).