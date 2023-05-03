National Registry and banking entities test authentication by facial biometrics – news

The delegated registrar for identification and civil registration, Didier Chilito Velasco announced that the implementation of the pilot tests of facial biometric authentication in the different banking entities of the country is advancing, allowing the individualization or identification of citizens through digital media. non-face-to-face, that is, through a computer or Smartphone device.

According to Chilito Velasco, with the progress in the pilot tests of authentication by facial biometrics, that is, with the validation of the identity before the biographical and biometric databases of the Registrar’s Office, the financial sector will guarantee security to citizens.

Before, what happened, for example, is that there was a lot of identity theft, someone could easily open an account with a photocopy of an ID, request a loan with a bank or request a telephone line, precisely with biometric authentication impersonation is avoided or identity theft, in addition, it guarantees citizens that their data will only be used by them as holders and that digital services will be protected from the use of biometrics as primary security elements.

Similarly, the delegated registrar for identification highlighted that the National Registry has been strengthening its technological infrastructure for two years with the aim of providing the country with an additional identity authentication mechanism.

What is facial biometrics?

Facial biometrics is a technological tool that allows individualizing a person based on their unique characteristic biometric features. We all have features that do not change, such as our footprints, our skull, our face, all of these have unique specific measurements, that is, using techniques and technologies that allow metrics of these characteristics to be made, it is possible to fully identify a person, that This is what the Registrar’s Office does to guarantee the issuance of documents and now to authenticate people in financial institutions through fingerprint biometrics and facial biometrics.

To date, close to two million Colombians have processed the digital identity card and it is estimated that, by the end of the year, more than 10,000,000 citizens have transferred to the digital format, “the National Registry has all the tools that allow processing the digital ID in more than 1,174 offices nationwide.

Also, Colombians residing in the United States can now process this new identity document at the Colombian consulates in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Washington DC, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco, and Houston.” pointed out the delegated registrar for identification and civil registration, Didier Chilito Velasco.

Source: National Registry of Civil Status

