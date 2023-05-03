Saugella Run & Fun: many partners to support the event

Everything is ready for the first edition of SAUGELLA RUN & FUN, a new event that will enliven Milan on the weekend of 6-7 May in the splendid setting of Piazza del Cannone, inside Parco Sempione. For SAUGELLA, the brand of Mylan – A Viatris Company, leader in women’s intimate wellness, this is the first sporting event created and conceived together with Havas Play and sponsored by the Municipality of Milan and the Lombardy Region.

The village, with free admission, will have a rich schedule of activities for adults and children: in the beauty area it will be possible to have make-up and hair done by experts from the Club Beautè school and even have a shave done by the best Barberino’s barbers; in the fitness area you can participate in functional training sessions, mobility flow, pilates, yoga managed by the well-known teachers Martina Rando and Martina Sergi of Yome, walking sessions, running technique and running strengthening led by Almostthere coaches who together with Cus Milano will also manage the kids area with games and workouts for teenagers as well as taekwondo courses. In the refreshment area, it will also be possible to test the new Tropical and Nattura products (drinks and snacks) and Heaven, an oat-based energy drink. Urban Colors artists will color the two days with live performances and workshops for everyone. The village will be animated by the energy of music by RDS, media partner of the event, with the participation of well-known radio DJ Petra Loreggian.

An event strongly desired by the SAUGELLA brand not only to draw attention to the importance of hygiene and prevention, but also to give support to a partner, the Francesca Rava Foundation, for the realization of an important project in Milan in collaboration with the Tempo per Infanzio social cooperative: the setting up of a pediatric clinic for minors in economic and health poverty and the purchase of a portable ultrasound, within a complex of social housing in the eastern suburbs of Milan, to give them support through periodic pediatric visits, distribution of medicines and moments of health education.

The support will come from the proceeds of registrations for the SAUGELLA RUN, the non-competitive 5 or 10 km run for the whole family.

The program foresees the opening of the village on Saturday 6 May 13.00-18.00 and Sunday 7 May 9.00-16.00 with free admission for all those who want to enjoy a day of outdoor entertainment, while not participating in the race.

The Saugella Run will take place at 10.30 on Sunday with departure and arrival at Piazza del Cannone, with the possibility of running a lap of 5km or two laps of 10km inside Parco Sempione.

ONLINE registrations for the race on the website www.saugella.it will be open until Friday 5 May at 12.00, while Saturday 6 May until 18.00 it will be possible to register on site.

The registration fee of 10 euros includes the race bag containing the New Balance technical t-shirt, the bib with the chip, drinks and snacks and numerous gadgets offered by the event’s partners; in addition, health care, insurance and a truly original participation medal.