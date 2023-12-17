follow the final of the Women’s Handball World Cup

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the final of the 2023 women’s handball world championship, which pits Norway against France.

What is it about ? From the revenge of the 2021 World Cup, where the Scandinavians got the better of the reigning Olympic champions. Undefeated since the start of the tournament, the Blues advance as slight favorites. They beat the Norwegians by a thread during the group stages. But fullback Laura Flippes warns: Sunday “It will be a whole different game.” Because if the Tricolores dream of a new global coronation, after 2003 and 2017, they also remain on three defeats in a row against their rivals in the final stages of a major competition.

Or ? A la Jyske Bank Boxen d’Herning, au Danemark.

At what time ? 19 hours.

On which channels? Watch out for the seesaw! The first period will be on TF1, the second on TMC. You can also watch the match in full on beIN Sports 1.

Qui live ? Louise Le Borgne and Valentin Baudry, complementary wingers ready to send “roucoulette”, “kung-fu” and “chabala” from the Kop d’Austerlitz. They will be supported by the one, the only, Jérôme Porier in the Danish stands.

The (probable) composition of the teams:

Guardians: Lunde, Solberg.

Field players: Reistad, Kristiansen, Frajford, Skogrand, Mork, Oftedal, Brattset, Jacobsen, Herrem, Solberg, Breistøl, Tomac, Johansen.

Coach: Thórir Hergeirsson.

Guardians: Glauser, Sako.

Field players: Nocandy, Toublanc, Valentini, C. Lassource, Zaadi Deuna, Flippes, Kanor, Horacek, D. Lassource, Foppa, I Minko, Granier, Bouktit, Grandveau.

Coach: Olivier Krumbholz.

What won’t we talk about? The best 2023 Christmas logs to try across France.

